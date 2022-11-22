Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $120K

Lincoln area residents gathered at Haymarket Park Oct. 9 to participate in this year’s Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raised $120,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Four hundred people joined us at Haymarket Park this year to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” said Sharon Stephens, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “We are so grateful for the community support, as well as our volunteers and sponsors, who helped make this year’s event a success. Together, we are making a difference and will continue to fight for a cure.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Nebraska alone, there are more than 35,000 people over age 65 living with the disease and 61,000 caregivers.

“This is a day for families to realize that they are not alone,” said Angel Horton Frank, director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “There are opportunities for them to get connected to a community, and there are resources here in the local area as they navigate the Alzheimer’s and dementia journey.”

People attending the event could each hold a flower, with each flower’s color showing how each individual person is connected to Alzheimer’s. Orange means they support the fight against the disease, yellow means they are caring for someone with the disease, purple means they have lost someone to the disease, and blue means they are living with the disease itself. But at each Walk to End Alzheimer’s, there is a single white flower that symbolizes the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.

“It gives people hope for the future. That is what we want people to take home with them when they attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – that there is hope,” said Horton Frank.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. For more information, visit alz.org/Nebraska or call 800-272-3900.