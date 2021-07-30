Walk off pandemic pounds and gain brain health … briskly

There have been some real upsides and downsides for those working at home during the height of the pandemic. Working in your sweat pants – upside. Homeschooling kids while you try to work from home – downside. Shaving when you felt like it, or skipping the makeup – upside. A short walk to the refrigerator – downside.

Putting on the quarantine 15 (pounds) – Some of us exercised more during the pandemic, and some of us exercised less. Nobody has yet done an assessment of how COVID-19 has impacted the nation’s weight – in fact, there are reports that some people are losing weight. But Dr. John Morton, medical director of bariatric surgery at Yale New Haven Health System, says he has seen patients in telehealth appointments who have gained up to 30 lbs. “Anecdotally, we are definitely seeing weight gain,” Morton says. “You can put on 30 lbs. really quickly – you can do it in three months.”

Nothing fancy – Three months? We’ve had a year and a half to pack on the pounds. Now that many of us are reentering the “real world,” how do we get back into our work clothes? True, we’ll need to cut back on the comfort food, but one easy thing we can do to put ourselves back on the right track (pardon the pun) is walk. Yep, nothing fancy. Just a brisk walk.