Wait times for COVID-19 test results growing in Lincoln

Finding a COVID-19 test in Lincoln and elsewhere in Nebraska has gotten more difficult over the past few weeks as cases have surged because of the arrival of the omicron variant.

But even for those lucky enough to get a test, a new complication has arisen: longer waits for results.

Nomi Health, which runs the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall, said that in mid-December, the average lab turnaround time for PCR test results was about 33 hours, or roughly a day and a half. Since Jan. 1, however, that average has risen to 42 hours.

Much of that has to do with the sheer number of tests. Nomi did nearly 1,000 COVID-19 tests at the site Jan. 3, which was almost triple its daily average in early November.

"Most recently, with a surge of cases tied to the omicron variant, some patients are waiting a full two days or more for their results," Nomi said in a statement.

Krista Kuenning is one of those people.

She said she and her husband waited in line for three hours to get tested at the Gateway site last Tuesday but still hadn't gotten their results Saturday, when she emailed the Journal Star.