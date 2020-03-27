Voices of Hope modifies services through April 6

Voices of Hope is committed to serving and empowering those who have experienced relationship violence, sexual assault and abuse.

This nonprofit agency is modifying services to take into account the health and safety of clients and staff. Voices of Hope will not be providing walk-in services or groups until Monday, April 6, to minimize exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Services that Voices of Hope will offer while the office is closed to walk-ins include:

 24-hour Crisis Line at 402-475-7273.

 Phone advocacies and ongoing client support.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

 Staff members available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to respond to email correspondence.

 Providing information about protection orders over the phone. Forms for protection orders are available at the Victim Assistance Unit or online at https://bit.ly/2QGbXfw.

 Safety planning by phone or email.

 Providing continued client collaborations with law enforcement and community partners.