Virtual workshop to focus on transitioning to senior care

The first of four virtual educational workshops that the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition has set up for caregivers will focus on "Transitioning to Senior Care Living/Communities" from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The meetings sponsored by the Lincoln Caregiver Education Group scheduled for caregivers at Saint Paul United Methodist Church on the fourth Tuesday of each month are also being given virtually on Zoom. Since the meeting scheduled for Feb. 23 at Saint Paul UMC would be so close to the workshop date, it has been merged into this Feb. 17 presentation. All three of the presenters are members of the Lincoln Caregiver Education Group.