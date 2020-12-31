Vaccine like 'sunshine on their face' for residents of Lincoln long-term care facility

"We're such a small facility. If we got it in here, it would spread like wildfire," she said.

Unfortunately, many long-term care facilities in Lincoln have had outbreaks. About one-third of the 153 COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County have occurred at those facilities, with 75% of those deaths coming just in the past month.

A number of long-term care facilities in Lincoln and around the state started vaccinating residents and staff this week, the shots coming a couple of weeks after health care workers received their vaccinations.

Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, said he was aware of at least 130 scheduled vaccination clinics at senior care centers around Nebraska.

"If I had my way, I'd like to have everybody done in the first week," he said, noting that everyone from the governor to pharmacy companies to nursing home administrators has been "working their tails off."

"There's just a lot of people really hustling to get Nebraskans safe," Boddy said.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday during the mayor's weekly coronavirus briefing that local officials are "really excited" about the prospect of vaccinations taking place at long-term care facilities.