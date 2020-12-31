Vaccine like 'sunshine on their face' for residents of Lincoln long-term care facility

The residents of Havelock Manor have been in lockdown for nearly 10 months, ever since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Nebraska in early March.
Janine Petracek, the facility's executive director, said it hasn't been easy.
"If you can imagine a big, dark cloud hovering over all of us, and I mean especially the residents," said Petracek, who has run the small assisted-living facility at 6330 Platte Ave. in northeast Lincoln.
Staff members at least get to go home at the end of their shift, she said, but residents have been stuck in the building for most of the year.
To help them get through it, the facility got a therapy dog, has organized fun activities and has brought in food from places such as Burger King and Valentino's.
"We tried to keep as much normalcy as we could," Petracek said.
But that's been tough when staff have had to wear masks and goggles and residents have been unable to leave or have family and friends visit them.
That's why Thursday was so important.
All 21 residents of Havelock Manor and 15 of the 30 staff members received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the facility's pharmacy provider, RelyCare LTC, which is operating under a contract with Walgreens.
Petracek said for the residents, getting vaccinated was like "feeling sunshine on their face."
"They are so high today," she said. "They are elated."
Watch Now: Nebraskans urged to get COVID-19 vaccinations, ignore social media chatter to the contrary
Unfortunately, the vaccine won't mean any loosening of restrictions right away.
The rest of the staff is scheduled to get their first dose next week, and then staff and residents are scheduled to get a second dose Jan. 27.
However, Petracek said Havelock Manor will not allow residents to interact with visitors until the vaccine is available to the public and family members can get vaccinated, something that's not likely to happen until March or April.
That's the recommendation from the Nebraska Infection Control and Assessment Promotion Program, and the facility intends to follow it, she said.
Petracek said Havelock Manor has been "blessed" to this point in that no resident has contracted COVID-19.
She credits that not only to the facility's rigid adherence to infection-control protocols but also to its testing regimen, which has required all staff members to be tested twice a week for the virus since Oct. 1.
Petracek said that helped catch an asymptomatic staff member and prevent her from coming to work while potentially contagious.
"We're such a small facility. If we got it in here, it would spread like wildfire," she said.
Unfortunately, many long-term care facilities in Lincoln have had outbreaks. About one-third of the 153 COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County have occurred at those facilities, with 75% of those deaths coming just in the past month.
A number of long-term care facilities in Lincoln and around the state started vaccinating residents and staff this week, the shots coming a couple of weeks after health care workers received their vaccinations.
Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, said he was aware of at least 130 scheduled vaccination clinics at senior care centers around Nebraska.
"If I had my way, I'd like to have everybody done in the first week," he said, noting that everyone from the governor to pharmacy companies to nursing home administrators has been "working their tails off."
"There's just a lot of people really hustling to get Nebraskans safe," Boddy said.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday during the mayor's weekly coronavirus briefing that local officials are "really excited" about the prospect of vaccinations taking place at long-term care facilities.
"We're excited for the staff, the residents and for the families of those residents and looking to a really bright future for them to be able to see one another again," she said.
