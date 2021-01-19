Vaccine doses remain in short supply, but Lincoln residents can sign up beginning Wednesday

Lancaster County trails much of the state in moving to Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, but it is getting ready for when that day comes.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez on Tuesday announced a new online registration tool for people to provide basic information in preparation to receive the vaccine.
The registration tool, available on the city's COVID-19 website at 8 a.m. Wednesday, ensures people will be contacted when vaccine is available, at which time they will be able to sign up for an appointment to get a shot.
Currently, the county is still only vaccinating people in Phase 1A, which includes health care providers and long-term care center residents.
On Friday, the health department will host a mass vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena for people in Phase 1A, and Lopez said the arena will be used for future public vaccination efforts. Officials also are looking at using the Lancaster Event Center and other large venues.
When those public vaccination efforts will begin is still up in the air, however. Lopez said Tuesday that the county does "not have a firm starting date at this time" to move to the next priority group, which includes essential workers, other adults with high-risk medical conditions and everyone age 65 and over.
Lopez said the county still needs about 6,000 vaccine doses to complete Phase 1A and is scheduled to get another 3,900 next week. That likely means it could be February before Phase 1B vaccinations could begin.
That schedule puts Lincoln and Lancaster County behind much of the rest of the state.
At least half a dozen health districts already have started giving vaccines to seniors living outside long-term care facilities, and a couple of others will begin within the next week, officials told the Journal Star.
Paulette Schnell, public health director for Scotts Bluff County, said it moved into Phase 1B last week and had its first mass vaccination clinic.
"We gave approximately 300 doses to those over 75 on Friday," Schnell said.
Natasha Ritchison, director of the Dakota County Health Department, said staff there have already given out about 100 vaccines to people in Phase 1B.
Amanda Jeffres, co-director of the Loup Basin District, said it moved into Phase 1B a week ago and has vaccinated about 75 people in that group so far.
Other districts that have moved into Phase 1B include Two Rivers in south-central Nebraska, as well as Panhandle, Southwest, North Central, Central and West Central.
The Phase 1B group originally included people 75 and older and a number of essential workers. Last week, however, the state said it would follow federal guidance and expand eligibility to people ages 65 and over and people with some preexisting health conditions, a move that brought the number of people eligible for the vaccine in Nebraska to more than 400,000.
Because the number of people who qualify for the vaccine far exceeds the doses currently available, some health districts are only offering the vaccine to older age groups.
The North Central District Health Department said in a post on its Facebook page that it started vaccinating people 75 and older last week. Even though people ages 65 and older are eligible, North Central is not offering vaccine to that group at this time.
"NCDHD recognizes federal partners added the 65 years and older and those with underlying health conditions categories into Phase 1B," the Facebook post said. "NCDHD respectfully requests this population wait until February to sign up on the statewide registry."
The Grand Island-based Central District, which moved to Phase 1B on Monday, is also focusing on vaccinating older residents first.
"We have just 100 doses for this week, so we will focus on those over age 90," said Teresa Anderson, executive director of the district that covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
Anderson said the district hopes to receive about 975 doses next week, and if it does, would "start to make a small dent in the Group 1B Tier I."
The Veterans Administration also is prioritizing vaccines for those 75 and older and others who have preexisting medical conditions.
Kevin Hynes, public affairs officer for the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, said vaccinations currently are being given in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island, but it is working on plans to expand vaccinations to its community-based outpatient clinics.
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it had administered 107,000 of the 191,539 doses received, based on figures available Monday evening.
The department said Tuesday in a news release that more than 75,000 of the state's 90,000 health care workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 15,000 have received a second dose. It also said that residents and staff at 428 long-term care facilities have received a first dose of vaccine, with second doses scheduled this week.
The department reiterated what it has said previously: that different parts of the state will move into different vaccine phases at different times.
"Health departments are progressing at different speeds for vaccination, and Phase 1B is projected to begin at the start of February for most areas of the state," the department said in the news release.
Laura McDougall, executive director of the York-based Four Corners Health Department, said it is transitioning into Phase 1B of the state's plan this week and hoped to vaccinate around 100 people over age 65 by Wednesday.
That health district, which covers Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties, soon will be joined by at least one other eastern Nebraska district.
Libby Finochiaro, emergency response coordinator for the East Central District Health Department, which covers Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties, said it will start vaccinating people in that group within the next week.
Another district that plans to start soon on Phase 1B vaccinations is the South Heartland District, including Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
"By next week for sure, possibly a few this week," said Executive Director Michele Bever.
While many of the smaller health districts are moving into Phase 1B, the state's larger districts appear to still be at least a week or two away.
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday announced it had launched an online notification system for people 65 and older who want to know when the COVID-19 vaccine is available.
The department said in a news release that it did a "soft launch" of the site over the weekend and nearly 1,900 people signed up.
It said in the news release that it does not expect to move to Phase 1B until next month, however.
CHI Health officials on Tuesday said they are planning three public vaccination sites in the Omaha area and one in the Lincoln area once plans move to Phase 1B, said Julie Gernetzke, division vice president of medical group enterprise operations. She declined to give any further details.
Lopez noted that there has been higher demand for the vaccine among health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff in Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties, which is why other areas have had doses of the vaccine available to move to Phase 1B.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking, Nebraska ranks in the top 10 in states based on doses administered per capita.
