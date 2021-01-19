Vaccine doses remain in short supply, but Lincoln residents can sign up beginning Wednesday

Lopez said the county still needs about 6,000 vaccine doses to complete Phase 1A and is scheduled to get another 3,900 next week. That likely means it could be February before Phase 1B vaccinations could begin.

That schedule puts Lincoln and Lancaster County behind much of the rest of the state.

At least half a dozen health districts already have started giving vaccines to seniors living outside long-term care facilities, and a couple of others will begin within the next week, officials told the Journal Star.

Paulette Schnell, public health director for Scotts Bluff County, said it moved into Phase 1B last week and had its first mass vaccination clinic.

"We gave approximately 300 doses to those over 75 on Friday," Schnell said.

Natasha Ritchison, director of the Dakota County Health Department, said staff there have already given out about 100 vaccines to people in Phase 1B.

Amanda Jeffres, co-director of the Loup Basin District, said it moved into Phase 1B a week ago and has vaccinated about 75 people in that group so far.

Other districts that have moved into Phase 1B include Two Rivers in south-central Nebraska, as well as Panhandle, Southwest, North Central, Central and West Central.