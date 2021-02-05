 Skip to main content
Vaccine clinic at Lincoln arena off to smooth start
Line of cars outside vaccination clinic

A line of cars waits to enter the parking garage outside the Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday before the vaccination clinic.

 MATT OLBERDING, Journal Star

Lois Burger said she's been waiting for a long time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I haven't seen my complete family since March 1, which was my birthday, so I'm really excited," said the Lincoln woman, who was traveling to her appointment along with two friends.

Burger and her companions weren't scheduled to get vaccinated until later in the morning. For those who showed up early at Pinnacle Bank Arena, things appeared to be going very smoothly.

At 8:30 a.m., as the clinic was starting, there was a line of cars stretching about three blocks long on Arena Drive as people waited to get into either the parking garage attached to the arena or the one across the street, where a man in a yellow jacket was directing some people.

What to expect at Friday's vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena

At the arena's front entrance, people were being dropped off, some pushed in wheelchairs by attendants. Part of R Street was blocked off to facilitate a drop-off lane.

The health department has said the arena is likely to be used for future mass vaccination clinics, but they have not released any future details.

Some people were choosing to park on the street and walk a block or two, aiming to miss the crowds and the wait.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said more than 3,300 people ages 80 and older were scheduled to get vaccinated Friday in an all-day clinic, the third one the city has held at the Arena. It is the city's first widespread vaccination of people in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination program.

Health Department to tweak vaccine appointment process after initial deluge of calls

Up to 400 people an hour were scheduled to be shuttled through lines of volunteer vaccinators on the first floor of the arena.

More than 120 staff members were on hand to help anyone needing assistance to get their shot.

Lincoln law enforcement first 1B group to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

PHOTOS: LINCOLN'S FIRST VACCINATION CLINIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

