Vaccine clinic at Lincoln arena off to smooth start

Lois Burger said she's been waiting for a long time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I haven't seen my complete family since March 1, which was my birthday, so I'm really excited," said the Lincoln woman, who was traveling to her appointment along with two friends.

Burger and her companions weren't scheduled to get vaccinated until later in the morning. For those who showed up early at Pinnacle Bank Arena, things appeared to be going very smoothly.

At 8:30 a.m., as the clinic was starting, there was a line of cars stretching about three blocks long on Arena Drive as people waited to get into either the parking garage attached to the arena or the one across the street, where a man in a yellow jacket was directing some people.

At the arena's front entrance, people were being dropped off, some pushed in wheelchairs by attendants. Part of R Street was blocked off to facilitate a drop-off lane.

The health department has said the arena is likely to be used for future mass vaccination clinics, but they have not released any future details.

Some people were choosing to park on the street and walk a block or two, aiming to miss the crowds and the wait.