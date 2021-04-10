VA opens vaccine clinics specifically for veterans, spouses and caregivers

All veterans, their spouses and caregivers are now eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so.

President Joe Biden recently signed the SAVES LIVES Act, which will allow the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System to vaccinate veterans, even those not enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs' health care system.

Veterans who are enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs' health care system will be prioritized first for the vaccine. Veterans who aren't enrolled in the system but have received care for disabilities in the year since they returned from service are prioritized second. The third prioritized group are veterans' caregivers.

Veterans' spouses, widows, beneficiaries and caregivers are also eligible for the vaccine under the SAVE LIVES Act. The Department of Veterans Affairs can determine when a veteran's spouse receives the vaccine.

As of April 9, about 55,000 veterans in the Nebraska-Western Iowa area have received the vaccine, and the system is working to vaccinate more.