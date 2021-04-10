 Skip to main content
VA opens vaccine clinics specifically for veterans, spouses and caregivers
VA opens vaccine clinics specifically for veterans, spouses and caregivers

Progress VA Clinic

The local VA clinic will move from its longtime home to a new building on the Lincoln VA campus.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

All veterans, their spouses and caregivers are now eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so.

President Joe Biden recently signed the SAVES LIVES Act, which will allow the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System to vaccinate veterans, even those not enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs' health care system.

Veterans who are enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs' health care system will be prioritized first for the vaccine. Veterans who aren't enrolled in the system but have received care for disabilities in the year since they returned from service are prioritized second. The third prioritized group are veterans' caregivers.

Veterans' spouses, widows, beneficiaries and caregivers are also eligible for the vaccine under the SAVE LIVES Act. The Department of Veterans Affairs can determine when a veteran's spouse receives the vaccine.

As of April 9, about 55,000 veterans in the Nebraska-Western Iowa area have received the vaccine, and the system is working to vaccinate more.

The Lincoln Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will distribute the Moderna vaccine on weekdays between 9 a.m. and noon.  The Omaha Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Grand Island Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will also be administering the vaccine.

To make an appointment, veterans first must fill out the form on the Veterans Affair website. Individuals could also fill out a "SAVE LIVES Vaccination Worksheet." When the Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Eligibility and Enrollment Office receives the form, the office can schedule an appointment at a clinic.

Qualified individuals can also call the Omaha location at (402) 346-8800, the Grand Island location at (308) 382-3660 or the Lincoln location at (402) 489-3802 to schedule an appointment.

