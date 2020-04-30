Utah doctors question accuracy of coronavirus tests provided by Test Nebraska partners

Still, the Salt Lake Tribune reported, state health officials are exploring the discrepancy.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the $27 million partnership with Nomi Health, which is providing the tests produced by Co-Diagnostics; Qualtrics, which designed the online health assessment more than 100,000 Nebraskans have used since the program was announced; and Domo Inc., which provides data analytics, on April 22.

According to the state's contract with Nomi Health, the test kits "must be capable of producing accurate results a majority of the time when properly conducted or administered."

Speaking at his daily news briefing Thursday afternoon, Ricketts said he scanned the Salt Lake Tribune article about the accuracy of the Test Utah results, but had not seen any actual data about their validity.

Ricketts said the technology used by Nomi Health to process the tests, polymerase chain-reaction machines that scan the nasal swabs used to collect samples, is not new technology and that the state vetted the company and spoke with Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds before engaging with the three Utah-based companies.