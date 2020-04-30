You are the owner of this article.
Utah doctors question accuracy of coronavirus tests provided by Test Nebraska partners
Virus Outbreak Nebraska Testing

A nurse prepares to administer a polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 antigen, at a testing site affiliated with the Methodist Health System, in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 24, 2020. 

 Shelly Kulhanek

An email from an infectious disease specialist in Utah has drawn scrutiny to the accuracy of coronavirus tests provided by a private company contracted to roll out the same test kits in Nebraska.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday the tests provided by Nomi Health may require a higher limit of detection to return a positive result, meaning some people who may have contracted COVID-19 would show up as negative.

Only 2% of the tests conducted at Test Utah sites -- the public-private partnership that served as a template for Test Nebraska -- were positive since April 1, the newspaper reported.

That's compared to a 5% return of positive tests from other testing sites in Utah.

Dr. Bert Lopansri, an infectious disease specialist at Intermountain Healthcare, wrote April 14 that he worried about tests in Utah being routed to a small community hospital lab with little experience testing for viruses, particularly when using "a test from an unknown company without much in vitro diagnostic experience."

But CEO Mark Newman of Nomi Health, which is contracted to provide up to 540,000 test kits as part of the Test Nebraska initiative, said the Test Utah program targets a different population than other tests done in the state, and that an "apples to apples" comparison wasn't possible.

Still, the Salt Lake Tribune reported, state health officials are exploring the discrepancy.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the $27 million partnership with Nomi Health, which is providing the tests produced by Co-Diagnostics; Qualtrics, which designed the online health assessment more than 100,000 Nebraskans have used since the program was announced; and Domo Inc., which provides data analytics, on April 22.

According to the state's contract with Nomi Health, the test kits "must be capable of producing accurate results a majority of the time when properly conducted or administered."

Speaking at his daily news briefing Thursday afternoon, Ricketts said he scanned the Salt Lake Tribune article about the accuracy of the Test Utah results, but had not seen any actual data about their validity.

Ricketts said the technology used by Nomi Health to process the tests, polymerase chain-reaction machines that scan the nasal swabs used to collect samples, is not new technology and that the state vetted the company and spoke with Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds before engaging with the three Utah-based companies.

A major draw was the ability to set up a turnkey testing regimen, Ricketts said. Health care professionals from Nebraska will be setting up, calibrating and operating the lab that processes the Test Nebraska kits when they are deployed in Omaha and Grand Island in the coming days.

"We'll know what the accuracy is when we get it up and running," he said.

