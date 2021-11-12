Use the Medicare drug plan calculator

If you have Traditional Medicare with a supplement and a Prescription Drug Plan, you should check out the drug plans every year. Companies change their plans and individual drug needs change. The plan that was least expensive for you this year may not be your best option in 2022.
You can change plans for next year, now through Dec. 7.
Medicare.gov has a fairly simple calculation tool that can provide your least expensive options. Here are some tips for using that tool. You may want to print the instructions for easier reference.
1. Go to medicare.gov, the homepage. Click on “Find 2022 Health & Drug Plans.”
2. Log into your Medicare account if you have one, or you can check out prescription plans without logging in. Click on “continue without logging in.”
3. You will answer a few questions. Click on “Drug plan (Part D)” because you want to look at prescription drug plans only.
4. You will list your drugs, one at a time, including dosage and number of tablets or capsules you take a month. Tip: After you have typed the drug name, select the correct drug from the dropdown box and click on “Add Drug.” Then you will select the dosage and number of pills you take each month.
5. Next you will list pharmacies. Make sure you enter several pharmacies (five would be good) as different companies have different “preferred” providers. CVS and/or Walgreens or both are almost always a preferred provider. But local pharmacies can also be preferred providers.
6. When you are done with the pharmacy list, the tool will list the plans, from least expensive to most, based on annual premiums and estimated cost of prescriptions.
7. You can compare, on your screen, side by side, up to three plans. I usually compare the two least expensive and the current plan a person has. There is a “compare” tab to click.
8. Check out which pharmacies are least expensive for the plan you choose.
9. You can go deeper by clicking on the plan details. This gives you the cost of each drug at each pharmacy you listed, as well as your drug costs per month. Sometimes one drug is the least expensive at one pharmacy, and another drug is less expensive at another pharmacy. If you don’t mind using a couple of pharmacies, you may save even more money.
10. Preferred pharmacy and standard pharmacies offer the best prices and are different with each plan. For example, one drug a friend takes, alendronic acid, is $12 a year at preferred providers, but $963 a year at out-of-network providers under her least expensive drug plan.
11. There are a couple of plans where using the mail order pharmacy is much less expensive. But most plans don’t have an incentive for mail order.
12. Once you find a plan that works best for you for next year, you can enroll on the computer. All you need is your Medicare number. If your current plan is still your favorite, you don’t need to do anything.
If you have questions, call Nebraska SHIP in Lincoln at 402-471-2841 or visit https://doi.nebraska.gov/consumer/senior-health.