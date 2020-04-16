You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Urgent Care Clinic offers new coronavirus testing site in southeast Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Urgent Care Clinic offers new coronavirus testing site in southeast Lincoln

Coronavirus Testing CHI

Nurse Tish Outhet puts a sample into a tube at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Lincoln.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln, located at 72nd and Pioneers, is now providing drive-up testing for COVID-19.

Drive-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A doctor's note is not required to be tested, Dr. Don Rice, owner of the clinic, said, but individuals do need to pre-register at UCCLincoln.com.

Testing results should be available within 24 to 48 hours, the clinic stated in a news release.

Ricketts won't ask Nebraska Crossing outlet mall not to reopen
City of Lincoln closes off park playgrounds with fencing
14 senators ask Ricketts to broaden definition of essential workers

Creating community amid isolation

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News