Urgent Care Clinic offers new coronavirus testing site in Lincoln

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln, located at 72nd and Pioneers, is now providing drive-up testing for COVID-19.

Drive-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A doctor's note is not required to be tested, Dr. Don Rice, owner of the clinic, said, but individuals do need to pre-register at UCCLincoln.com.

Testing results should be available within 24 to 48 hours, the clinic stated in a news release.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.