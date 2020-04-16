Urgent Care Clinic offers new coronavirus testing site in Lincoln

The Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln, located at 72nd and Pioneers, is now providing drive-up testing for COVID-19.
Drive-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
A doctor's note is not required to be tested, Dr. Don Rice, owner of the clinic, said, but individuals do need to pre-register at UCCLincoln.com.
Testing results should be available within 24 to 48 hours, the clinic stated in a news release.
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
