You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UNMC partners with global company for antibody investigation and testing
View Comments
editor's pick topical

UNMC partners with global company for antibody investigation and testing

Antibody tests

Antibody testing began with the Omaha Fire Department last week and results should be in on those tests within another week, said Dr. Steven Hinrichs, chairman of UNMC’s pathology and microbiology department.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

The University of Nebraska Medical Center and a private corporation, COVAXX, are beginning large-scale antibody testing and research, UNMC officials announced this week. 

The testing began with the Omaha Fire Department last week and results should be in on those tests within another week, said Dr. Steven Hinrichs, chairman of UNMC’s pathology and microbiology department. It could show the prevalence of infection in the first-responder group, and how many had COVID-19 symptoms that weren't obvious. 

The testing also could answer how many who were sick with obvious symptoms in the past three months developed antibodies, which are blood proteins produced in response to a specific antigen, in this case coronavirus.

With this partnership with COVAXX, medical center investigators will try to determine what a positive antibody test for COVID-19 even means, Hinrichs said, and how reliable antibody tests can be for this illness. 

Nebraska doctors say it's too early to reopen

If testing could reveal who has had the virus and recovered, and if they are immune, and for how long, it could help businesses and schools decide who could return safely, and could aid in reopening communities.

Hinrichs believes the partners are within weeks of having a reliable antibody test. 

New York-based COVAXX is a subsidiary of United Biomedical Group, founded in 1985 and with more than five operations and 950 employees globally, according to its website. It has facilities in China, Taiwan, Ireland and the United States, and is recognized for antibody diagnostics and vaccine development. The company has deployed its antibody tests in China, Taiwan and several states in the U.S. 

"We are pleased to partner with COVAXX for this important work," said UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold. 

Lancaster County reports 5th COVID-19 death; Omaha area closing in on 2,000 cases

COVAXX chief strategy officer Jon Harrison said UNMC is the ideal partner to ensure the tests are being processed quickly and accurately. The medical center is home to the Global Center for Health Security and the National Training, Simulation and Quarantine Center, and one of the nation's largest biocontainment units. 

About 120 antibody tests have been developed worldwide, and maybe 12 are fully approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization, Hinrichs said. 

UNMC brought in four tests, including the COVAXX test, to study and find out which one gives the most information and correlates best to a person's clinical history of the illness and COVID-19 test. 

A critical question for medical investigators is: If a person has antibodies, how protected from the illness will they be? 

Hinrichs said the COVAXX test has been found suitable to begin this research and it has large-scale production capability that would make testing feasible. The company also has a vaccine in the works and is testing it in animals and anticipating human trials in the summer. 

Surge in testing is leading to delays in getting results at Bryan

"That's a combination that could be very powerful," Hinrichs said. "An antibody test at the same time you are working on a vaccine is critical. ... You should be able, then, to find or inform what's going to be in the vaccine based on which antibody the individuals make, and which antibodies are protective, if you can prove that." 

The COVAXX antibody test is being compared to three others, and already has been improved since they started, Hinrichs said. 

Several large laboratories already offer antibody tests. 

"But the point is, for what value, for what purpose?" Hinrichs said. "We don't know the clinical utility of an antibody test at the present time. We've got to figure that out."

For the UNMC partnership, COVAXX is putting in the money for the test, and UNMC for the evaluation. They could process tens of thousands of antibody tests per day.

Lincoln woman had fever, shakes, headache, trouble breathing and a negative COVID-19 test

The project will be focused on large-scale testing for organizations and agencies, not singular testing for individuals. Groups tested will include health care workers, first responders, schools, the military, businesses, nonprofits and other large organizations across Nebraska, the U.S. and beyond, Gold said. 

UNMC will also provide consultation with these participating agencies and companies on the best precautions and procedures to allow them to operate safely. 

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News