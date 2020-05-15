UNMC partners with global company for antibody investigation and testing

"We are pleased to partner with COVAXX for this important work," said UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold.

COVAXX chief strategy officer Jon Harrison said UNMC is the ideal partner to ensure the tests are being processed quickly and accurately. The medical center is home to the Global Center for Health Security and the National Training, Simulation and Quarantine Center, and one of the nation's largest biocontainment units.

About 120 antibody tests have been developed worldwide, and maybe 12 are fully approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization, Hinrichs said.

UNMC brought in four tests, including the COVAXX test, to study and find out which one gives the most information and correlates best to a person's clinical history of the illness and COVID-19 test.

A critical question for medical investigators is: If a person has antibodies, how protected from the illness will they be?

Hinrichs said the COVAXX test has been found suitable to begin this research and it has large-scale production capability that would make testing feasible. The company also has a vaccine in the works and is testing it in animals and anticipating human trials in the summer.