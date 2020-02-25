UNMC launching clinical trials for experimental coronavirus therapy

In addition to serving as one of the lead quarantine sites for Americans diagnosed with COVID-19, the University of Nebraska Medical Center is leading the effort to find a treatment for the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, UNMC announced the first clinical trial in the U.S. of remdesivir, a "broad spectrum" antiviral therapy that has proved effective against SARS and MERS -- other respiratory diseases caused by varying strains of the virus -- as well as against the Ebola virus.
"The plan for the trial is to test close to 400 patients," said Dr. Andre Kalil, an infectious disease specialist at UNMC leading the clinical trial.
Hospitals in the U.S. and in other countries -- a total of up to 50 sites -- are expected to take part in the study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.
Patients confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus who are showing more severe symptoms appearing as pneumonia rather than mild, cold-like symptoms can enroll in the study, Kalil said.
They will then be placed into two groups, one that will receive 200 mg of the remdesivir drug through an IV on the first day of the 10-day study, and then 100 mg of the drug on subsequent days.
The second group will receive a placebo, but doctors, nurses, researchers and patients won't know whether or not they received the treatment, which Kalil said removes bias from the trial.
"The idea here is that by the end of the study we can understand if there is any positive effect from the medication compared to the standard of care," Kalil said.
Results from 400 patients could be documented within a year's time.
There are a total of 12 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan and later brought to UNMC.
One, who is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, has already started the injection process, Kalil said.
Because of the rapid spread of coronavirus from its epicenter in Wuhan, China, Kalil said the UNMC-led trial is among the most rapidly initiated clinical trials in U.S. history.
"We don't have the leisure of time," Kalil said. "It's a great lesson this can be done and is being done at this point."
According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 77,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 2,600 deaths in China, while there are more than 2,000 cases and 23 deaths in other countries. In the U.S., there are 39 people confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, with those people being treated in quarantine centers.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force, said UNMC's approach reflects "the gold standard for determining if an experimental treatment can benefit patients."
UNMC is currently treating 14 patients with the coronavirus. Thirteen arrived in Omaha on Feb. 17, while the last arrived Monday evening.
A total of 57 other U.S. citizens repatriated from China in early February and quarantined at Camp Ashland were released last week after no one tested positive for the virus.
