UNMC launching clinical trials for experimental coronavirus therapy

"The idea here is that by the end of the study we can understand if there is any positive effect from the medication compared to the standard of care," Kalil said.

Results from 400 patients could be documented within a year's time.

There are a total of 12 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan and later brought to UNMC.

One, who is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, has already started the injection process, Kalil said.

Because of the rapid spread of coronavirus from its epicenter in Wuhan, China, Kalil said the UNMC-led trial is among the most rapidly initiated clinical trials in U.S. history.

"We don't have the leisure of time," Kalil said. "It's a great lesson this can be done and is being done at this point."

According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 77,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 2,600 deaths in China, while there are more than 2,000 cases and 23 deaths in other countries. In the U.S., there are 39 people confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, with those people being treated in quarantine centers.