UNMC doctor helps Fauci panel develop federal COVID-19 treatment guidelines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A University of Nebraska Medical Center physician helped develop federal guidelines for treating COVID-19 as part of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services expert panel formed last month, the university said in a news release.

Dr. Susan Swindells, an infectious disease physician, was invited to serve on the panel by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has been a prominent face of the Trump administration's pandemic task force.

Swindells serves as a professor of internal medicine at UNMC and founded the college's Specialty Care Clinic.

The new guidelines now online were formed in "record time," Swindells said, considering the panel had its first call March 24.

Intended for medical providers, these guidelines broadly lay out treatments for two categories: antiviral measures that attack the virus directly and indirect strategies that influence the immune system's response to the virus, the news release said.

Prior to the guidelines, the new virus posed a treatment challenge to doctors and nurses, Swindells said.