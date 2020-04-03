UNMC College of Nursing-Lincoln offers free mental health services

Hours for consultation are flexible and will be based on patient, student and faculty availability.

Those interested can get information on the clinic’s website at pcmlincoln.org/free-clinic. Scroll down and you will see a link for new patients to enter information securely and request an appointment. If internet is not available, individuals can leave a message at 402-817-0980, which is staffed by the clinic.

Guenzel said that students will follow patients until graduation. Care would then be continued through new students or other providers.

“Ultimately, my hope is that people will be able to access the traditional health care system if they are able to get insurance at some point, but we plan to see them as long as needed,” Guenzel said. “The economic situation now is another barrier for many trying to access mental health care. At the same time, many people are experiencing increased stress that compounds mental health problems. We want to help provide access to mental health care to those who otherwise may not have it.”

Guenzel said he has volunteered at the clinic for eight years and has had plans to expand services to telehealth. “Now seems like the right time to implement these plans, both in terms of the on-line delivery and the increased capacity,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0