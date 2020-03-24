You are the owner of this article.
UNMC clinical trial still on despite suspended access to drug
Dr. Andre Kalil of the University of Nebraska Medical Center speaks in Omaha on Feb. 25. Kalil is overseeing a clinical trial of the anti-coronavirus drug remdesivir at the medical center.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

The company supplying an experimental drug for treating patients with COVID-19 said it is putting restrictions on "compassionate-use" requests to the antiviral drug.

The new limits won't affect the ongoing clinical trial of remdesivir at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Requests to Gilead Science by those infected with the coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe to try remdesivir saw "an exponential increase" after President Donald Trump touted the drug and two others as potential cures for the disease.

The antiviral therapy has proved effective against SARS and MERS — other respiratory diseases caused by varying strains of the virus — as well as against the Ebola virus.

"In recent weeks, there has been an exponential increase in compassionate-use requests for emergency access to remdesivir," the California-based company said Sunday in a news release.

"This has flooded an emergency treatment-access system that was set up for very limited access to investigational medicines and never intended for use in response to a pandemic," Gilead said.

The drug developer said it would grant exceptions to requests made by pregnant women or children under the age of 18, and was working on a new expanded release.

UNMC is one of six hospitals across the U.S. that has enrolled 80 patients in a clinical study of remdesivir sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.

At the announcement of the clinical trial in late February, Dr. Andre Kalil, an infectious disease expert at UNMC, said the trial would enroll as many as 400 patients from 50 sites around the world.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force, said while the clinical trial was set up quicker than most, that its methods reflect "the gold standard for determining if an experimental treatment can benefit patients."

Also this week, the Food and Drug Administration announced remdesivir would be tagged with the agency's "orphan drug" designation, typically reserved for rare illnesses affecting fewer than a quarter-million people in the U.S.

The designation gives Gilead seven years of market exclusivity on the product, as well as tax incentives and other benefits.

Local Business News
editor's pick featured

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

