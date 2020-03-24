UNMC clinical trial still on despite suspended access to drug

The company supplying an experimental drug for treating patients with COVID-19 said it is putting restrictions on "compassionate-use" requests to the antiviral drug.

The new limits won't affect the ongoing clinical trial of remdesivir at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Requests to Gilead Science by those infected with the coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe to try remdesivir saw "an exponential increase" after President Donald Trump touted the drug and two others as potential cures for the disease.

The antiviral therapy has proved effective against SARS and MERS — other respiratory diseases caused by varying strains of the virus — as well as against the Ebola virus.

"In recent weeks, there has been an exponential increase in compassionate-use requests for emergency access to remdesivir," the California-based company said Sunday in a news release.

"This has flooded an emergency treatment-access system that was set up for very limited access to investigational medicines and never intended for use in response to a pandemic," Gilead said.

The drug developer said it would grant exceptions to requests made by pregnant women or children under the age of 18, and was working on a new expanded release.