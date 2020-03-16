UNL to refund room, board for students who leave dorms

As the University of Nebraska-Lincoln moves to online-only classes amid a global coronavirus pandemic, administrators are encouraging students to move out of their residence halls and back to their parents' or permanent residences.

Students aren't required to do so — those living on campus have already paid in full to live in the dormitories and eat at the dining halls for the whole semester.

But those students who notify University Housing of their intention to leave by March 24 can receive a refund up to 60% of the money they spent on room and board this year, said Laurie Bellows, interim vice chancellor for student affairs.

Moving out of the residence halls any time after March 24 and before the end of the semester will qualify students to get a prorated amount of their rent and meal plans back.

"For those of you who are unable to leave or have work or other commitments — our residence halls and dining facilities remain open to support you," she said. "We recognize that going home may be difficult, particularly for our international students.