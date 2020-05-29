You are the owner of this article.
UNL to begin semester early, online before transitioning to face-to-face classes
UNL to begin semester early, online before transitioning to face-to-face classes

City Campus Gateway / Entrance
Craig Chandler, University Communications

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will start the fall semester one week earlier and where it ended the spring semester: Online.

Students will begin the 2020-21 school year with remote learning on Aug. 17 before convening for on-campus instruction a week later on Aug. 24, Chancellor Ronnie Green wrote to students, faculty and staff in an email Friday.

Classes will meet on Labor Day, which traditionally has been a day off, and UNL will work through its fall break in mid-October before wrapping up the semester with finals week, allowing students to depart campus the day before Thanksgiving.

“Shifting and compressing the fall schedule will help to reduce travel that can result in increased spread of COVID-19,” Green said. “It will also give us greater flexibility should there be a resurgence of infections later in the fall.”

UNL sees jump in students taking online classes this summer

College and universities across the country, including some in Nebraska, have adopted the earlier and shorter schedule ahead of a projected second wave of the coronavirus later this year.

Other NU campuses in Omaha and Kearney will keep their Aug. 24 start date, but give classes the option of switching to remote learning after the traditional Thanksgiving vacation for the remainder of the semester, which runs into December.

The changes will require approval from the NU Board of Regents, which is scheduled to meet next month.

Friday's announcement by NU's campuses follows similar plans announced by other institutions in Nebraska and across the country.

UNL freezes pay for employees, announces some reopening guidelines

Earlier in May, Creighton University said it would start and ending its fall semester early, a model soon followed by the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and Marquette University in Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the Nebraska State College System, which operates campuses in Chadron, Peru and Wayne, announced it would also start classes Aug. 17 and finish before Thanksgiving.

State college system will start fall semester early, end by Thanksgiving

Nebraska Wesleyan University plans to start a week earlier than planned an end on-campus classes Nov. 25, before finishing the semester online with one week of classes and final exams.

Nebraska Wesleyan will start fall semester on campus, finish online

Concordia University in Seward, which attracts many students from outside the state, said Thursday it plans to start its fall semester two weeks early -- Aug. 10 -- with an end date of Nov. 24. The Lutheran Missouri Synod-affiliated school will also cancel its one-day fall break.

"Many of our students return home for Thanksgiving break," said the Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, the university's interim president. "The added precaution of not requiring them to return to campus will help keep our students and our community safe, especially around the time the influenza season starts this winter."

Other colleges and universities in Nebraska said they'll stick to their original schedules this fall.

Hastings College will keep to its Aug. 19 start date, spokesman Michael Howie said, as well as its planned fall semester schedule.

With its block schedule -- students start with one class given over two weeks, and then follow with two seven-week block classes where they take one or two classes each -- Hastings College could quickly move courses online if needed at the start of a later block, Howie said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

