UNL to begin semester early, online before transitioning to face-to-face classes

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will start the fall semester one week earlier and where it ended the spring semester: Online.

Students will begin the 2020-21 school year with remote learning on Aug. 17 before convening for on-campus instruction a week later on Aug. 24, Chancellor Ronnie Green wrote to students, faculty and staff in an email Friday.

Classes will meet on Labor Day, which traditionally has been a day off, and UNL will work through its fall break in mid-October before wrapping up the semester with finals week, allowing students to depart campus the day before Thanksgiving.

“Shifting and compressing the fall schedule will help to reduce travel that can result in increased spread of COVID-19,” Green said. “It will also give us greater flexibility should there be a resurgence of infections later in the fall.”

College and universities across the country, including some in Nebraska, have adopted the earlier and shorter schedule ahead of a projected second wave of the coronavirus later this year.

Other NU campuses in Omaha and Kearney will keep their Aug. 24 start date, but give classes the option of switching to remote learning after the traditional Thanksgiving vacation for the remainder of the semester, which runs into December.