UNL reports COVID-19 cases at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority
UNL reports COVID-19 cases at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Sunday reported a handful of coronavirus cases at its Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

The university said that one confirmed positive case and four "self-reported" cases had been identified at the sorority, and those living in the house have been placed in quarantine.

In all, UNL has had fewer than 25 confirmed cases on campus since Aug. 12.

