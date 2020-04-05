UNL moves big event for prospective Huskers online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While Sunday's weather cooperated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's plan to host hundreds of prospective students on campus for its inaugural Admitted Student Day, the coronavirus pandemic did not.

Like so many things in our quarantined lives, the event aimed at generating excitement for future Huskers, exposing them to campus life and providing them a road map for the next steps in their educational journey went forward digitally.

"Of course, we would have loved to have been able to host you in person for this event," Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a welcome video to the students, "but we're thrilled you can join us for what is, under the circumstances, the safest and best way possible."

More than 13,000 admitted students were invited to Sunday's event and received a link and password to access to dozens of concurrent sessions through Zoom, the teleconferencing software that has become ubiquitous in the time of COVID-19.

When the link went live at 10 minutes to noon, hundreds flooded in to a variety of sessions, including a virtual campus tour, a livestreamed peek into an Abel Hall dorm room, and guidance from admissions counselors on what to expect next.