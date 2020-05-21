UNL freezes pay for employees, announces some reopening guidelines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty and staff won't be getting merit-based pay raises for the 2020-21 school year, Chancellor Ronnie Green told the campus in an email Thursday.

Lost revenue and potential future impacts on state funding led UNL to freeze salaries for the year, Green added.

"While Nebraska's economy seems to be weathering the economic downturn somewhat better than many other states, we must be pragmatic about the loss of state revenues as we plan for the future," he wrote.

Promotional increases — for faculty who gain or advance in tenure status, for example — will still be awarded, Green added.

Freezing salaries is expected to save $7 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year, a UNL spokeswoman said.

NU administrators estimate COVID-19 could result in a $50 million fiscal hit across the university system and its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.

Green also provided an update on UNL's gradual reopening in preparation for the fall 2020 semester.

Restrictions limiting who had access to campus buildings will be lifted beginning June 1, he said. Previously, only employees whose physical presence was necessary could enter campus buildings.