UNL cancels in-person summer courses, will refocus efforts online

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue delivering courses online this summer after opting to cancel in-person classes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an email sent to faculty and staff Friday, Elizabeth Spiller, who started as the new executive vice chancellor in March, said the decision follows the cancellation of summer travel, internship and other opportunities for students.

"Given the uncertainty in the months ahead, the university will be continuing with remote learning for summer session undergraduate, graduate and professional courses," Spiller wrote. "Previously scheduled online courses will continued as planned."

Spiller also asked faculty to think about how they could make up summer activities with "alternative academic opportunities beyond our originally planned summer schedule," adding a call for proposals will go out soon.

The shift to distance education continues after UNL made the decision to call off the rest of the spring semester's in-person classes in lieu of remote teaching on March 12.

UNL is also moving New Student Enrollment, which typically brings first-year students and their families to campus for various activities, to an online format.

Students are asked to sign up for the event through their MyRED account beginning April 14. Starting June 1, they'll have access to a portal where they can register for classes, pay bills and get information about University Housing.

