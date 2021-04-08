UNL announces special vaccine registry site for students

Nebraska residents age 16 and older have been eligible to get shots through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Plan since Monday, and many younger Lancaster County residents have been getting vaccinated at those locations, which include Hy-Vee, Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies.

Some health departments in Nebraska also have opened up clinics to residents of other health districts because of difficulty filling appointments.

The letter to UNL students encouraged them to get a shot when available.

"If you’re able to schedule an appointment in another county or at a participating pharmacy, we highly recommend taking advantage of that opportunity," it said.

Several Nebraska universities contacted by the Journal Star this week, including UNL, said they do not plan to require students be vaccinated before returning to classes in the fall.

"We do think they are a good idea, and we would encourage people to get vaccinated," UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said. "But we don't plan to mandate that."

Midland and Doane universities both held clinics on Wednesday to vaccinate students.