University employee dies of COVID-19 complications, marks 20th death in Lancaster County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A longtime University of Nebraska employee who contracted the coronavirus died earlier this month, the university announced Wednesday.

Kevin Hopper, a technical consultant in Information Technology Services, fell ill earlier this summer and was hospitalized for about a month before he died Aug. 19, according to an obituary posted on the university's website.

Hopper was 60.

His death marks the 20th COVID-19 death in Lancaster County.

Hopper is survived by his wife, Jeri Davenport Hopper, and two sons.

In Hopper's obituary, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the community is saddened by his death.

“He was a dedicated employee and greatly relied upon for his institutional knowledge, gathered over decades of service," Green said.

“This brings the devastating impacts of COVID-19 closer to home for all members of the UNL community. We mourn this tragic loss and offer support and our deepest sympathy to Kevin’s family, colleagues and friends.”