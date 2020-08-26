 Skip to main content
University employee dies of COVID-19 complications, marks 20th death in Lancaster County
University employee dies of COVID-19 complications, marks 20th death in Lancaster County

Kevin Hopper

Kevin Hopper

 COURTESY PHOTO

A longtime University of Nebraska employee who contracted the coronavirus died earlier this month, the university announced Wednesday. 

Kevin Hopper, a technical consultant in Information Technology Services, fell ill earlier this summer and was hospitalized for about a month before he died Aug. 19, according to an obituary posted on the university's website.

Hopper was 60.

His death marks the 20th COVID-19 death in Lancaster County. 

Hopper is survived by his wife, Jeri Davenport Hopper, and two sons. 

In Hopper's obituary, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the community is saddened by his death. 

“He was a dedicated employee and greatly relied upon for his institutional knowledge, gathered over decades of service," Green said. 

“This brings the devastating impacts of COVID-19 closer to home for all members of the UNL community. We mourn this tragic loss and offer support and our deepest sympathy to Kevin’s family, colleagues and friends.”

Hopper's co-workers said he had a keen attention to details in the behind-the-scenes work he did in IT, adding that he exemplified the meaning of the word "team." His obituary mentioned the sense of humor he brought to the workplace, along with a love of "Star Trek" and "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." 

"Kevin was a true public servant, dedicating his career to the betterment of the university and the student experience,” NU President Ted Carter said in the obituary.

Overall, Lancaster County added 34 cases Wednesday and has 112 so far this week, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's dashboard. 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has confirmed 3,741 cases and documented 1,739 recoveries.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 23 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, including seven from Lancaster County. Two of those patients needed ventilators. 

