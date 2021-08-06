UnitedHealthcare donates $300K to local nonprofits

“Social and economic factors have a profound impact on achieving and maintaining good health,” said Jeff Stafford, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska. “Through Empowering Health grants, we’re working with local organizations to provide Nebraskans with greater access to essential resources in high-risk and high-need communities so they can live healthier lives.”

Good health encompasses more than simply visiting a doctor’s office. According to the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, nearly 80% of what influences a person’s health relates to nonmedical issues such as food, housing, transportation and the financial means to pay for basic daily needs. And for so many, the global pandemic has caused additional social and economic challenges that continue to affect healthy behaviors and exacerbate health disparities.

Since launching its Empowering Health commitment in 2018, UnitedHealthcare has invested more than $40 million in Empowering Health grants, reaching more than 6 million people through partnerships with community-based organizations in 29 states.