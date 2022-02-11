Union College honors Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department

Union College presented the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department with the Community Partnership Award Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the ninth annual Community Appreciation Breakfast at Union College.

Union College gives the award to recognize a local business, foundation or organization’s steadfast dedication to helping the college accomplish its mission — to create a personal, student-focused community that empowers students for a lifetime of learning, service and leadership.

The health department’s mission is to protect and promote the public’s health in Lincoln and Lancaster County through community health services, dental and nutritional services, animal control, environmental public health, health promotion and outreach, and public health informatics and planning.

While the ongoing pandemic brought a great deal of attention to the department’s role in managing infectious diseases, Union College nursing professor Kristine Follett nominated the health department for this award long before COVID-19 became a household buzzword.

As Follett shared with event attendees, the health department has helped Union College educate students for more than 40 years.

“I have been teaching our Population Health and Disaster Nursing courses and had the privilege of working closely with many of my Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department friends to facilitate meaningful learning experiences for our students while serving the community together,” she said.

Here are some highlights Follett recounted:

• As far back as the 1980s, Union College nursing students partnered with health department nurses to hold health screening and education clinics, car seat safety training and more.

• Senior public health nurses speak to students about health department services and facilitate home visit experiences for nursing students.

• Health department staff members provide a health screening booth as part of the Union College foot care clinic at Project Connect.

• The health department creates student observation opportunities at the department’s Sexual Health Clinic as well as at Animal Control and the Women Infants and Children (WIC) clinic.

• Thurman Hoskins, disease investigator specialist, and Kathy King, an environmental health specialist, have been guest lecturers at Union College for many years.

• Health department interpreters partner with Union College students for family home visits at no cost to the school.

• Emergency preparedness personnel have provided guest lectures and teamed up with Union College’s Nursing and International Rescue and Relief programs for community training events.

• Tim Timmons, a communicable disease expert, has been a consultant to Union College in developing campus emergency response plans — most recently in response to COVID.

“We’ve had a long, successful partnership, and while students gain great experiences working with the health department, I have to say that the health department gains from the students’ experience as well,” said Pat Lopez, health department director, as she accepted the award.

“My staff say they find Union College student nurses to have public health hearts," Lopez continued. "They are nurtured to recognize the importance of meeting people where they are at. These students represent the field of nursing well, and I must give great credit to their instructors. I also believe the students reflect the mission of the college that empowers students for a lifetime of learning, service and leadership.”

For Union College’s Nursing Program, the partnership remains as strong today as ever.

“This morning, a Population Health and Disaster Nursing clinical group is at the health department facilitating visits to provide health assessment and teaching to the most vulnerable in our community, and later today, some of our students will rotate through the Sexual Health Clinic,” Follett said. “We are so fortunate and thankful for all the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department does, and for the ways they include our students in their extraordinary work to promote and protect the health of all in our community.”

Union College also honored two other community supporters at the event. Dr. David Hage, a researcher in University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Chemistry, was presented the Valued Partner Award by Union College chemistry professor Carrie Wolfe for providing summer research opportunities for Union College students in his laboratory.

Mick Ray, owner of Empire Electric, also received the Valued Partner Award for volunteering himself and his crew during a recent renovation of rooms in the women’s residence hall.

The Community Appreciation Breakfast was hosted by Union College supporters Bud Synhorst, president of the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA), and J. Hoffman, director of Community and Provider Relations for the Nebraska Heart Institute and Heart Hospital.

Previous Community Appreciation Award recipients include Lincoln Public Schools, Bryan Health, Capital and Eastern Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross, People’s City Mission and Union Bank & Trust.

To learn more about Union College and the school’s history of partnership and support with the Lincoln community, visit ucollege.edu.

