Two UNK students report symptoms; one isolated on campus

One student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney remains quarantined in a vacant residence hall floor on campus after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 last week.

A second student who also reported feeling ill last week while at home during the first week of an extended two-week spring break has been self-quarantining since Thursday, according to UNK.

"We contacted people who may have had direct contact or possible exposure to these students directly," spokesman Todd Gottula said Monday.

Anyone who further develops symptoms is asked to contact the Two Rivers Public Health Department in Holdrege, which covers seven counties in south-central Nebraska, Gottula said.

It's unclear how either student, both college-aged males who lived on campus, may have been exposed to the coronavirus, however, which led the health department to forego testing last week.

Neither student recently traveled abroad or to areas of the U.S. with a high-concentration of cases. Neither reported coming into contact with any individuals confirmed to have COVID-19. And neither student has underlying health risks that have been linked to higher chances for infection.