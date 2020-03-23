You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two UNK students report symptoms; one isolated on campus
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Two UNK students report symptoms; one isolated on campus

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of Nebraska at Kearney

 Courtesy photo

One student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney remains quarantined in a vacant residence hall floor on campus after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 last week.

A second student who also reported feeling ill last week while at home during the first week of an extended two-week spring break has been self-quarantining since Thursday, according to UNK.

"We contacted people who may have had direct contact or possible exposure to these students directly," spokesman Todd Gottula said Monday.

Anyone who further develops symptoms is asked to contact the Two Rivers Public Health Department in Holdrege, which covers seven counties in south-central Nebraska, Gottula said.

Section of UNL's Neihardt Hall being converted to quarantine space

It's unclear how either student, both college-aged males who lived on campus, may have been exposed to the coronavirus, however, which led the health department to forego testing last week.

Neither student recently traveled abroad or to areas of the U.S. with a high-concentration of cases. Neither reported coming into contact with any individuals confirmed to have COVID-19. And neither student has underlying health risks that have been linked to higher chances for infection.

Once it learned of the possible infections, Gottula said UNK worked to move the student still living on campus to an unoccupied floor of Centennial Towers inaccessible by other members of the campus community.

Carter tells NU employees to start working from home if possible

That student, who ultimately was tested for the disease late last week and may learn the results of that test in the coming days, is being provided three meals a day "room service style."

In an email on Friday, UNK urged students who remained on campus to return home.

Normally, there are as many as 1,500 students living on UNK's campus. When the announcement went out late last week, 950 students remained.

Gottula said 500 students moved out over the weekend.

Students who leave are eligible to receive a 60% refund of their remaining room and board costs for the semester -- similar to programs offered to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

'We saw no reason to wait': UNL professors start migration to online teaching

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News