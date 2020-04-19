You are the owner of this article.
Two new cases raise Lincoln coronavirus total to 75
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

Two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln have raised the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 75.

One of the new cases is a child who lives in the same household as a person with the coronavirus, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Sunday.

The other case involving a woman in her 80s is under investigation.

Five cases that were reported on Saturday also remain under investigation.

The number of cases determined to be community-acquired remains at 45.

The health department is currently monitoring 60 individuals.

Lancaster County reports 2,113 negative tests and 75 positive tests with 11 tests pending results from the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

There are now 1,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 29 deaths.

There has been one death in Lancaster County.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

