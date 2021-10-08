 Skip to main content
Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Overall, the state continued a monthlong flattening of its delta surge. But one notable change: The CDC added 399 COVID-related deaths that it apparently hadn't previously counted in Nebraska's tally.

Two residents of Lancaster County — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s — have died after contracting COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Friday.

Both victims were hospitalized but had not been vaccinated against the virus, officials said.

The county death toll from COVID-19 stands at 295. Hospitals in Lincoln reported 93 COVID-19 patients Friday, including 45 county residents.

The county recorded 89 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, but the number of weekly cases appears likely to be down for a fifth consecutive week.

