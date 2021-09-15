 Skip to main content
Two more COVID deaths reported in Lancaster County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two more deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 278.

In a news release, the department said two men -- one in his 30s, the other in his 60s -- died while hospitalized with COVID-19. Neither was vaccinated.

Local hospitals reported 110 coronavirus patients on Wednesday, down from a nine-month high of 119 on Tuesday. Only 66 were Lancaster County residents.

The county reported 162 new cases on Wednesday but said 56 were delayed reports from samples collected more than a week ago.

Coronavirus logo 2020
