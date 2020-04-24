Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Hall County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more people in central Nebraska have died from complications related to the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 70s, both from Hall County, are the latest deaths, according to a news release from the Central District Health Department.

The man in his 30s is the youngest person in Nebraska to die from the disease to date.

Hall County, which includes Grand Island, has the most cases (721) and the most deaths (18) in Nebraska. There have been 760 cases and 21 deaths in the central district service area, which also includes Hamilton County and Merrick County.

As of Friday afternoon, the death toll from COVID-19 in Nebraska was 49.

Thursday saw the state record its largest single-day increase in coronavirus diagnoses with 320, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which reports 2,124 cases statewide.

