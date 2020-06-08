Two members of National Guard who assisted Lincoln police during protests test positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two members of the Nebraska National Guard who assisted Lincoln police in enforcing a curfew imposed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird over recent weeks have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nearly 600 members of the National Guard were assigned to assist law enforcement agencies beginning May 31 following several nights of protests -- some of which turned violent -- in Lincoln and Omaha after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

As of Sunday, 423 remain on duty on the front lines with police, and in logistics and other support personnel roles, according to Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, public affairs officer for the Nebraska National Guard.

The two guard members who began to show symptoms of COVID-19 on Saturday were tested through Test Nebraska, which confirmed they contracted the virus.

The $27 million initiative, launched by Gov. Pete Ricketts in April in conjunction with a trio of Utah companies to expand coronavirus testing in the state, prioritizes military members and first responders for testing.

"They are isolating, and we are now going to test all of the personnel still on duty for this mission in Lincoln or Omaha," Ingalsbe said.