You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two members of National Guard who assisted Lincoln police during protests test positive for coronavirus
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Two members of National Guard who assisted Lincoln police during protests test positive for coronavirus

National Guard protests

Law enforcement, including Nebraska State Patrol troopers and member of the Nebraska National Guard, stand on the steps of the state Capitol building during a protest of May 31.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Two members of the Nebraska National Guard who assisted Lincoln police in enforcing a curfew imposed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird over recent weeks have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nearly 600 members of the National Guard were assigned to assist law enforcement agencies beginning May 31 following several nights of protests -- some of which turned violent -- in Lincoln and Omaha after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

As of Sunday, 423 remain on duty on the front lines with police, and in logistics and other support personnel roles, according to Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, public affairs officer for the Nebraska National Guard.

The two guard members who began to show symptoms of COVID-19 on Saturday were tested through Test Nebraska, which confirmed they contracted the virus.

The $27 million initiative, launched by Gov. Pete Ricketts in April in conjunction with a trio of Utah companies to expand coronavirus testing in the state, prioritizes military members and first responders for testing.

"They are isolating, and we are now going to test all of the personnel still on duty for this mission in Lincoln or Omaha," Ingalsbe said.

While the National Guard made adjustments to follow social distancing guidelines the best it could, and asked members to wear masks, Ingalsbe said it "was not always feasible" while they were working.

'We are our own solution to our problems' — Lincoln youth lead local protest movement

Several members also stayed overnight in quarters at the National Guard base near the Lincoln Airport, he said, while others stayed at Camp Ashland.

While on duty, members were also "crammed onto buses," and in some cases, shared gear, according to one person who described the situation for the Journal Star but asked not to be identified.

Ingalsbe said the National Guard will wrap up its role supporting police in Lincoln and Omaha, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol, on Tuesday. No members were injured during the protests, he added.

At least 130 members who were called to support law enforcement were to be tested Monday for the coronavirus. The remainder who are still on duty but haven't been tested will get a test on Tuesday. Those who were released can seek a test through Test Nebraska or other testing outlets.

Last week, Gaylor Baird said she was concerned about a potential spike in COVID-19 cases among Black Lives Matter protesters who have gathered by the hundreds and thousands in recent days in Lincoln to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Protester talks about how kneeling with state trooper came about

Photos, videos: Protests in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News