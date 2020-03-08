Two family members of first Nebraska COVID-19 patient test positive for coronavirus

Two family members of the Omaha woman who became the first Nebraskan to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday also have tested positive for the disease, the Douglas County Health Department said Sunday evening.

The family members have been in self-quarantine since Friday, the health department added. Other people who have been in close contact with the woman have tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

"We expected this to happen," said Dr. Adi Pour, the county's health director. "This demonstrates the importance of contact investigations and shows how well they work."

According to the Douglas County Health Department, the two individuals, the second and third cases in Nebraska outside of those brought from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, had limited exposure to other people.

Epidemiologists have developed a list of contacts who may have had contact with the woman and are reaching out to them individually about the health risks and how they can protect themselves and others.

The confirmed spread of the virus comes two days after state and local health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday.