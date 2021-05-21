Tuesday webinar to focus on preventing falls

A webinar for caregivers will focus on "Fear the Drop or Drop the Fear?" at the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Presenter Mark Sunderman, director of rehabilitation services at Eastmont Living. will share ways to avoid a fall so that you or a loved one can age successfully.

These monthly caregiver education meetings previously took place at Saint Paul United Methodist Church but have been offered via Zoom for several months.

Register for this Zoom meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0