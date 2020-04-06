Trucks at Bryan hospital campuses are for food storage

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you see semi trailers at Bryan hospitals in Lincoln, don't worry.

Though hospitals in some large cities have brought in refrigerated trucks to help store bodies of people who have died of COVID-19, the trucks at Bryan are storage for additional food the health system has purchased.

Mike Dixon, Bryan Health's director of nutrition and dining services, said the extra food was brought in for a couple of reasons. One was to cut down on the number of deliveries, and the other was to have an emergency stockpile in case of supply chain disruption.

Dixon also highlighted a number of changes Bryan has made in its food service operations, including reducing seating, eliminating self-serve items and asking people not to pay using cash.

Dixon also thanked restaurants that have provided donations, and he singled out Runza, which this week will provide Bryan with 6,000 cinnamon rolls, which Dixon said his staff will have to figure out how to "creatively deploy" to Bryan employees.

