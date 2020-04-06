You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Trucks at Bryan hospital campuses are for food storage
View Comments
editor's pick

Trucks at Bryan hospital campuses are for food storage

Bryan East Campus cafeteria

Bryan Health has made some changes to its food service options.

 Journal Star file photo

If you see semi trailers at Bryan hospitals in Lincoln, don't worry.

Though hospitals in some large cities have brought in refrigerated trucks to help store bodies of people who have died of COVID-19, the trucks at Bryan are storage for additional food the health system has purchased.

Mike Dixon, Bryan Health's director of nutrition and dining services, said the extra food was brought in for a couple of reasons. One was to cut down on the number of deliveries, and the other was to have an emergency stockpile in case of supply chain disruption.

Dixon also highlighted a number of changes Bryan has made in its food service operations, including reducing seating, eliminating self-serve items and asking people not to pay using cash.

Dixon also thanked restaurants that have provided donations, and he singled out Runza, which this week will provide Bryan with 6,000 cinnamon rolls, which Dixon said his staff will have to figure out how to "creatively deploy" to Bryan employees.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News