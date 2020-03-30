Travel exposure leads to 7 of Lincoln's 8 cases so far, officials say

Three of the people tested by staff at Bryan Health's drive-thru clinic last week have tested positive for COVID-19 and are among the eight cases confirmed in the county, said Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich.

Woodrich said that out of 244 people tested for COVID-19 last week at its drive-thru clinic, there have been the three positives and 40 negatives, with 201 results still pending.

On Tuesday, CHI Health will launch its own drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Lincoln North Star High School that prioritizes tests for health care workers, first responders, nursing home staff, correctional center staff and the residents of group homes with vulnerable populations.

Like the protocol at Bryan's drive-thru site, tests are only available to people with a doctor's order and an appointment, CHI Health announced in a news release Monday.

Increased testing and ramped-up test analysis capacity will likely lead to reports of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city on a daily basis, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

She hopes people will not see that and think social distancing measures are not working.