Total number of Corrections workers statewide with virus rises to 18
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

The numbers of prison staff infected with COVID-19 continue to slowly climb, with notification Friday of two more, one at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and a second teammate attending the Staff Training Academy.

Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said notice of the new positive cases has been given to those at both locations. Anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

The total number of prison staff diagnosed with COVID-19 is now at 18. Half have recovered and returned to work, Frakes said.

