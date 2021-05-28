To mask or not now? It depends

Fully vaccinated people should continue to wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces, when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, and when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households. Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks when outdoors except when attending crowded events. Vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks when traveling on a plane, bus, train or other form of public transportation.

What does the CDC mask guidance mean for local and state regulations? My workplace? Local businesses? Everyone should continue to follow our local and state rules and regulations and recommendations. In addition, everyone should comply with the practices of businesses that continue to require masks. This is particularly important in indoor settings where vaccinated and unvaccinated people may interact.

I’m not fully vaccinated. What does the CDC mask guidance mean for me? The guidance on wearing masks has not changed for unvaccinated people or partially vaccinated people, who should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance, particularly when indoors or in crowded outdoor settings. To protect their friends, family and community, unvaccinated people age 2 and older should wear a well-fitted mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household. Unvaccinated people do not need to wear a mask outdoors if they practice social distancing or when they are at small outdoor gatherings where all other guests are fully vaccinated. You are not fully vaccinated until two weeks have passed since your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or since your one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.