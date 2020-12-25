Tips for staying safe, active and healthy in cold weather

Make Being Inside Fun -- There are times when the weather is just too cold or hazardous to walk or play outside. When you’re stuck inside at home, make the time active. Get up and dance or play a video game that gets you up and moving. For families with kids, a number of websites offer fun ways to get kids’ minds and bodies more active. The “At Home Resources” page at HealthyLincoln.org has over 100 links to websites that offer fun exercise, nutrition (including indoor gardening) and mindfulness activities. Playing board games is also a great way to improve cognitive skills and exercise the mind at any age.

Sleep Better by Degree -- Studies show that most people sleep better when it’s a littler cooler at night, around 65˚F. So save a little money and sleep better by dialing down your thermostat.

Make Meals "Souper" -- Warm yourself and soothe your soul by dishing out some soup. Making soup can be as easy as throwing a variety of ingredients, including holiday leftovers, into a crockpot in the morning and enjoying a nutritious meal that night. Make extra to refrigerate or freeze for later. Soup can be a healthy meal in a bowl by including vegetables, beans and/or lean meats, and minimizing salt and extra fat. Also, because many soups include so much water, you can fill up with fewer calories.