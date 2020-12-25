Tips for staying safe, active and healthy in cold weather

Embracing the Cold -- We’ve been cooped up a lot this year. Getting outdoors has been one of the few saving graces during this pandemic. But the cold doesn’t have to deter us now. The combination of sunshine and physical activity can still help keep away the winter blues and combat the holiday and COVID-19 weight gains.
Outdoors -- Sledding, making snow sculptures, building a snow fort and having a snowball fight can be great active family fun. Scooping snow and walking the dog are not only necessary, but count double as exercise!
Dress for Success -- When you venture out, stay warm and comfortable by dressing in layers. Dressing too warmly can cause you to perspire, leaving you chilled and at risk for hypothermia. Having a base, middle and outer layer when you are outside is even more important to keep you from overheating.
Step Easy -- Stay upright in icy conditions by choosing the right shoes. This is especially important for seniors, who are at greater risk of falling. To minimize falling risks, consider wearing special snowshoes or attachable shoe grippers, and carry a drinking bottle full of sand or ice-melt with you or in your car to spread before stepping. Also, try waddling like a penguin when you walk on ice. This will keep your center of gravity over your front leg and keep you more upright.
Make Being Inside Fun -- There are times when the weather is just too cold or hazardous to walk or play outside. When you’re stuck inside at home, make the time active. Get up and dance or play a video game that gets you up and moving. For families with kids, a number of websites offer fun ways to get kids’ minds and bodies more active. The “At Home Resources” page at HealthyLincoln.org has over 100 links to websites that offer fun exercise, nutrition (including indoor gardening) and mindfulness activities. Playing board games is also a great way to improve cognitive skills and exercise the mind at any age.
Sleep Better by Degree -- Studies show that most people sleep better when it’s a littler cooler at night, around 65˚F. So save a little money and sleep better by dialing down your thermostat.
Make Meals "Souper" -- Warm yourself and soothe your soul by dishing out some soup. Making soup can be as easy as throwing a variety of ingredients, including holiday leftovers, into a crockpot in the morning and enjoying a nutritious meal that night. Make extra to refrigerate or freeze for later. Soup can be a healthy meal in a bowl by including vegetables, beans and/or lean meats, and minimizing salt and extra fat. Also, because many soups include so much water, you can fill up with fewer calories.
Limit Screen Time -- Too much sedentary time in front of a screen -- TV, computer, phone, etc. -- negatively impacts health whether you’re 6 or 86 years of age. Between winter weather and COVID-19, we’re spending a lot of time on screens. So make some of your screen time active by tuning into a variety of exercise programs for all ages on the LNKTV Health channels -- YouTube (@LNKTVhealth), livestreaming on its website (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov,) or its TV station.
Get Checked Out and Vaccinated -- Don’t put off regular checkups. And now it’s more important than ever to get our flu shots. With flu season sometimes lasting until April, the last thing we need now is the flu on top of trying to avoid COVID. And until we’re all safely vaccinated from COVID, remember to wear a face mask, avoid crowded and confined spaces, keep 6 feet of distance, wash your hands frequently, and stay at home to celebrate with those in your own household. That will make 2021 a brighter and safer year for all of us.
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.