I am at an age when my family members who are elderly are becoming increasingly frail as they move toward their eternal rest. The frailty may look like a fall resulting in broken bones, pneumonia, or failing kidney function when the physiological body is tired and ready to rest. The family may need assistance after the hospital stay to help the patient further convalesce.
Often the transition to convalescence will be a short-term rehabilitation center until returning home. Some facilities are better suited to guide the transition to home or a higher level of care (more assistance at home, an assisted living facility or a long-term care facility). Often these choices need to be made quickly within a couple of days.
My intention is to put you on a path of care that comforts and supports our elders while easing the burden to the family. I speak as someone who has worked in skilled nursing facilities for some 20 years in physical therapy. I hope I am imparting information to help prepare for a smooth transition.
Insurance companies dictate the length of stay, medications covered and services covered. Know the difference in Medicare plans (managed care, various companies have different coverage) and how supplemental plans get implemented. Some plans require a co-pay; knowing that up front will help you plan financially.
Hospital discharge planners are there to provide you with options for placement in a short-term rehabilitation center or home health care. The placement is your choice, not that of the discharge planner. Hospitals may have contracts with facilities and will guide you to a contracted provider.
Tours of the care facility are provided. Following are things to notice when looking at a care facility to help you find the best placement possible.
Greeting you at the entrance at any time and guiding you on a tour of the facility, especially on a weekend, establishes the facility’s investment in providing the necessary staff at all times.
When entering a facility, look for the number of administrative offices. That gives you an idea of a top-heavy administration. Paying a top-heavy administrative staff may result in a low ratio of nursing staff to patient. Observe whether the administrative staff members are in their offices or come onto the floor to integrate and assist the nursing staff.
Ask about the ratios with staffing. How many nurses are provided on each unit to number of patients. Notice if the nurses help the CNAs with transfers when the facility is short staffed or busy. Are the nurses’ stations active with staff on the floor engaging with patients, or are they at their computers or on their phones? Time spent on private cell phones is time staff members are not attending to their patients.
Listen to the conversations in the hallways and nurses’ stations. Is the conversation patient-centered, positive or negative? Is the personnel including the patient in the conversation? Is the discussion about lack of equipment, supplies, lack of staff (“I worked another double shift”), for example?
Notice smells, both natural and chemical. When the facility smells strongly of urine, there may be the question of timely care for your loved one.
You have free articles remaining.
Ask to view a current patient’s room. As you enter a room, look for a white board or communication board. The communication board will give you an idea of how organized your loved one’s stay will be. Is the board up to date? What information is conveyed (correct date, who is on staff, therapy times, estimated discharge date, shower / bath days and assist level)? Is the toilet clean? Are nursing items left on the floor and around the room? Going into an empty, prepared room will not give you that information.
Visit the facility at a meal time. Do you like what they are serving? Do they offer a diabetic and heart-healthy diet? Does the food offered follow those qualifications? Do they serve desserts with every meal? Look for the number of carbohydrates served. That indicates the type of diet being served (corn, potatoes and a roll at one meal with dessert is not heart healthy). I look for fresh fruits and salads rather than canned fruit. Is staff available for feeding or to respond to an emergency in the dining room?
What are their expectations of you? Who does the laundry?
Within the first week after a therapy evaluation is completed, it is customary to have a “care plan meeting” where multiple disciplines are represented. Usually a representative from therapy, dietary, nursing and social work/discharge planning is included in the meeting. The plan for discharge starts at this meeting to identify the goals to be met to return your loved one home or a setting that will provide them with the care they need. This meeting includes a review of the home environment, level of independence to be achieved, current medications and the goal that will be accomplished during their stay with a projected discharge date. The projected discharge date helps the family prepare the home environment, set up additional assistance in the home and motivate your loved one with the goal of returning home. The therapy your loved one completes is some of the hardest work they will do in their lifetime.
Physical, occupational and speech therapy establish short- and long-term goals. Weekly progress notes are completed by the therapist towards the established goals. Family members are encouraged to be a part of the therapy session to discuss the progress made and the goals yet to be met.
During therapy sessions, notice what type of activities are completed. Make sure that creative balance work, obstacle courses and Swiss balls are included rather than seated exercises every session or using a machine for 20 minutes. Machines can be helpful for establishing vital signs under a work load initially, with progression to more functional activities to prepare your loved one to function at home.
An activity coordinator will offer opportunities to socialize with other patients through movies, music, board games, cards games and crafts. Bringing people together lifts their spirits at a time when your loved one is contemplating significant change in their independence and lifestyle.
Nurses can update you on our loved one’s medical stability. If your loved one will need a higher level of care or an alternative placement, seek the guidance of the discharge planner/social worker early for the best outcome. These are the determining factors for a safe and timely discharge from the short-term care rehabilitation center.
The task of moving your loved one is daunting and often is completed within a couple of days of discharge from the hospital. It is my hope that these guidelines will better prepare you to find a healthy environment for your loved one and decrease the level of stress on family members.
Aging Partners is an amazing resource. Its staff members are knowledgeable, helpful and connect me with the tools I need to guide my loved ones.