Tips for a happy, healthy, safe summer

IT’S STILL IMPORTANT to wear a mask in crowded indoor and outdoor spaces. Lincoln’s vaccination rate is one of the best, but many are not yet vaccinated and children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine and can still contract and spread the infection. It is also important for immunocompromised people to continue to wear masks in confined and crowded spaces. However, the risk of spread outdoors, especially where people can maintain at least 6 feet of distance, is very low. Outdoor or indoor gatherings where everyone is vaccinated do not require masks.

THEN GET OUTDOORS! Being vaccinated and getting outdoors are two of the best ways to have a healthy and active summer. The City of Lincoln has over 6,000 acres of parks and natural land within 132 parks, six recreation centers, 134 miles of trails, nine public pools, five city golf courses and the Pioneers Park Nature Center. This makes it easier to get out and enjoy multiple low- to no-cost activities, especially as a family.

Take advantage of Lincoln’s extensive biking and walking trails with a family bike ride. Don’t have bikes? BikeLNK offers bike rental, including e-bikes at 21 stations throughout downtown Lincoln and on East Campus. Maps are on each kiosk as well as on their website (BikeLNK.bcycle.com/) and the BCycle App. You can also find lots of bike safety tips on LNKTV Health YouTube.