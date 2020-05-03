You are the owner of this article.
Three new coronavirus cases reported in Lincoln; two new deaths in Dawson County
Three new coronavirus cases reported in Lincoln; two new deaths in Dawson County

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

Lincoln reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 302.

Also on Sunday, there were more than 300 new confirmed cases and two deaths reported statewide. Both of the deaths were in Dawson County. There are now 5,659 cases and 78 deaths in the state, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Sunday evening, health officials had not provided details on the new Lancaster County cases.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

