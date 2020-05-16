Third prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A third inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual had been taken to the hospital for unrelated medical issues and was tested upon admission, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in a news release Saturday.

The center is conducting contact tracing to identify other individuals who had close contact with the person who tested positive, the release said.

Nine staff members within the department have tested positive — the majority of cases at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Some have completed quarantine and returned to work.

Three inmates have tested positive in the system, all from the community work-release center in Omaha housing a total of 175 inmates and 35 staff members. After the first case emerged on May 12, the department announced that the facility was under quarantine. A second positive case was announced Friday.

Twenty inmates have been tested for the virus. As of Friday, 12 were negative, and some results were still pending. According to the department's website, the daily average number of inmates in Nebraska's 10 correctional facilities is 5,369.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com. On Twitter @TheRealCLK

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.