Third COVID shot a blessing for some in Lincoln

Rachael Miner felt people like her — those with an autoimmune disease — were given short shrift by not being given priority over the general population when COVID-19 vaccines were first approved last winter.
So when she found out last week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration both were recommending third vaccine shots for people with compromised immune systems, she didn't waste time getting one.
Miner, who has lupus and takes numerous medications, got her third dose of the Moderna vaccine Sunday at a CVS pharmacy, the only place she could find an appointment.
A number of other pharmacies are offering the third doses as well, including Walgreens, Walmart and Hy-Vee. A spokeswoman for Hy-Vee said store pharmacies have seen "quite a few" people getting third vaccine doses.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is not yet offering the shots.
"We are in the process of reviewing the new guidance associated with the additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine and will have more information to provide in the next day or two," Health Department spokeswoman Leah Bucco-White said.
Miner said blood tests after her first two doses showed her body did not produce sufficient antibodies against COVID-19, something that is more common in people with serious health issues and the elderly.
In fact, the CDC says studies have shown that the vaccines are only about 60%-70% effective in immunocompromised people, far short of the more than 90% effectiveness observed in the general population. Studies also have shown that 4 out of every 10 people hospitalized with "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases are immunocompromised.
"My doctors were pretty adamant that I needed to get the third shot," Miner said.
She's hoping the third time will be the charm for her, and if her body's response is any indicator, it might be.
Miner said her reaction to the second vaccine shot was bad, but the third shot "was 100 times worse." She said she started feeling severe flu-like symptoms several hours after she got her shot Sunday and was still not feeling well Monday.
But it will be worth it if the third shot gives her some protection from the disease, something she'll find out in about 4-6 weeks, when she gets another antibody test.
While the vaccines have meant many people were able to resume a somewhat normal life, ditching masks and heading out to restaurants and movies, Miner has had to continue to take precautions. She said she believes, and doctors have confirmed, that if she were to get the disease, she would be at high risk for hospitalization and death.
She said she works from home and rarely goes out, always wearing a mask when she does.
Miner said she, too, would like to be able "to live my life."
"It's hard being a 20-something-year-old and not being able to see your friends or go shopping when you want to."
