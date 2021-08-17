Third COVID shot a blessing for some in Lincoln

In fact, the CDC says studies have shown that the vaccines are only about 60%-70% effective in immunocompromised people, far short of the more than 90% effectiveness observed in the general population. Studies also have shown that 4 out of every 10 people hospitalized with "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases are immunocompromised.

"My doctors were pretty adamant that I needed to get the third shot," Miner said.

She's hoping the third time will be the charm for her, and if her body's response is any indicator, it might be.

Miner said her reaction to the second vaccine shot was bad, but the third shot "was 100 times worse." She said she started feeling severe flu-like symptoms several hours after she got her shot Sunday and was still not feeling well Monday.

But it will be worth it if the third shot gives her some protection from the disease, something she'll find out in about 4-6 weeks, when she gets another antibody test.

While the vaccines have meant many people were able to resume a somewhat normal life, ditching masks and heading out to restaurants and movies, Miner has had to continue to take precautions. She said she believes, and doctors have confirmed, that if she were to get the disease, she would be at high risk for hospitalization and death.