Two years ago, my father-in-law had a stroke, and family was grateful he had not been lost. Soon, however, it was realized what was him did fade away.
He returned from the hospital to the farm against better advice, and despite many efforts, spiraled into a darker world. Eventually, the once-proud (stubborn), fun and energetic man was placed in a memory care facility. Here he joked with the staff, raged at visiting clergy, talked about people from his past and then made new friends every day.
A constant companion, an Allis-Chalmers tractor, marked the doorway of his room. He was a constant fixture at the soft serve ice cream station and slyly drifted toward the entryway. Every day, every moment … Dad wanted to go home.
We all wanted to remember the man, the patriarch, we knew in the ways we each identified. And so, one day, while walking about the silenced farmyard, the barn caught my eye. How could anyone miss it? Once it stood tall, a cornerstone for cattle, some hogs and even an ornery Shetland pony. Oh, the stories … pulling calves, feeding “starters,” being chased by a pony, throwing bales, hiding in stalls and once being repainted by a brother-in-law while he waited for his wedding. Now, it leaned, and its bright red had become a faded grey with doors hanging from broken hinges. Nothing lived inside but memories.
Memories … Yes, the barn would not let us forget. Barn boards were removed, cleaned and categorized for the Celebration Venture. Winter made the timing perfect. There is no more perfect Christmas gift than a memory, and the memories of the barn became the reality. Each board was smoothed (not sanded), cleaned (not scrubbed), and was painted (not splattered) with a memory captured by the family artist (definitely not Picasso).
Merry Christmas Minnesota, South Carolina, California and Arizona. From snowmen to pine trees to snowflakes to a simple ornament … four children, nine grandchildren and a precious family friend smiled and remembered the farm. They recalled the man who was and still is the farm. Card games around the kitchen table, the one yard light radiating the home place, calving in blizzards and the rumbling laughter as Dad made his famous chili … all of these unfolded a memory.
My father-in-law passed in his sleep, probably still dreaming of walking to his mailbox but realistically knowing the good Lord “took a liking to him.” We all still have the barn boards. More importantly, we all continue to return to the farm and now share our memories. There is nothing more precious than a memory … even if it’s just a barn board.
The moral of this story is: Life may throw you a splinter, but the beauty is in the entirety of your board.