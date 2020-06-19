The Bridge Behavioral Health: A refuge from the storm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When addiction, substance use and mental illness are ruling your world, you must have a refuge from the storm, so the folks at The Bridge Behavioral Health knew they had to keep their doors open when COVID-19 hit Lincoln.

“These are people whose issues were going to get worse, not better, during a pandemic,” said Tammy Stevenson, executive director of the nonprofit substance use treatment center located in the heart of Lincoln.

Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund support has helped the organization provide personal protective equipment for staff members, reorganize living arrangements to meet social distance requirements, and provide necessary health-related medications.

In addition, the Response Fund helped purchase laptops, tablets and subscriptions to Zoom, so clients have a link to essential AA and NA meetings – as well as a link to beloved friends and family.

“We have been doing everything possible to continue to serve people and protect the safety of our staff and clients, and I am thrilled we’ve been able to keep our doors open and serve clients who need us the most,” Stevenson said. “I cannot express how very, very grateful we are for the generous support of major donors and individuals who continue to donate. Our nonprofits are a critical component of our community.”

