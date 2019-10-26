{{featured_button_text}}
Woods Award winners

The 2019 Woods Award winners are (from left) Nathan Feliciano-Williams, Dustin Beard, Pamela Mikkleson, Madison Beohtweh and Khoi Dinh. All are mental health security specialist IIs at the Lincoln Regional Center.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Way back when Harry Truman was president, in 1952, Frank Woods of the Woods family of Lincoln thought those who do the hard work of caring for persons with psychiatric issues should be recognized. Thus, the Woods Award was created to annually honor these special people employed by the Lincoln Regional Center.

Every fall, fellow staff, patients and family members nominate those who provide exemplary care to Regional Center patients. A citizens' committee, advised by nurses from the center's five units, selects the winners. They receive a plaque, certificate and monetary award.

The process culminates during National Mental Health Awareness Week in October. This year, Irene Hirschman, associate director of nursing, gave a welcome and emceed the event at the Regional Center. Topher Hansen, CEO at CenterPointe, gave a presentation making several comparisons between the work of members of athletic teams and teams of staff members who provide care at the Center. Each group must work together, and each team member impacts the performance of other members and the team's success as a whole.

Awards were distributed by unit supervisors who summarized the winners' accomplishments and outstanding work. Previous years' winners were invited to attend and were recognized as well.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments