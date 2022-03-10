TestNebraska provider says it did more than 1 million COVID-19 tests

Nomi Health, the company that ran TestNebraska during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, announced Thursday that it performed more than 1 million COVID-19 tests in the state.

Nomi officially ran TestNebraska from April 2020 to July 2021 under a no-bid contract with the state that was worth $27 million.

Though the accuracy of its tests was challenged early on in the pandemic by doctors in Utah, its home state, Nomi said the tests used in Nebraska were validated as 95% accurate. The TestNebraska lab was located at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and all tests were processed there.

State officials had sought to keep the results of the validation tests private, claiming they were trade secrets, but released them earlier this month after losing a public-records lawsuit.

Among the TestNebraska achievements Nomi Health highlighted were:

* More than 70% of testing locations were outside of major metro areas.

* Testing access was provided to all long-term care facilities in the state, totaling about 400.

* Average turnaround time for PCR test results was 41 hours.

* Average cost per test was $25, compared with a national average of $148.

"Nomi Health is honored to have delivered pandemic care at no out-of-pocket cost to more than 1 million Nebraska residents through the TestNebraska program — many of whom received COVID-19 tests in rural, hard-to-reach areas," Mark Newman, Nomi Health co-founder and CEO, said in a news release. "We’re now creating even more real-time direct health care solutions that reduce costs and improve access. We look forward to expanding services throughout Nebraska soon, especially in areas underserved by traditional health care."

After its contract with the state expired, the company opened COVID-19 testing centers in Lincoln, Omaha and other cities on its own dime.

Nomi Health also said in its announcement that it plans soon to introduce new community care programs across the state and will offer $1 million in free mental health service to first responders in Nebraska and five other states.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.